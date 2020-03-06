Zainab Bulkachuwa, Nigeria first female president of di courts of appeal don retire
Afta 45 years for judiciary and five years as di president of di courts of appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa don retire.
Zainab Bulkachuwa na di first Nigerian woman to become di president of di courts of appeal of di kontri.
She tok to BBC for dis exclusive interview about di challenges she take eye see for di work and her determination as a woman to serve and bring ogbonge reform to do judiciary.
She also tok about her journey and why she excuse herself from di presidential election tribunal mata afta PDP and dia candidate Atiku Abubakar express concern say her husband belong to APC.