Africa Eye: Crime wey dem dey commit against di West African Rosewood
BBC Africa Eye find out say The Gambia dey export pass 300,000 tonnes of rosewood give China since 2017.
But di wahala be say dem don finish dia own supply of rosewood tay-tay.
One Investigation into di mata show say dem dey cari di rosewood wey dem dey sell from Senegal, even though di plant dey protected.
Umaru Fofana go Southern Senegal near di Gambian border to check wetin dey happun.