Over 25 die inside road crash for Ghana

Deadly road crash between two passenger vehicles kill at least 25 people for Kintampo, inside Bono East Region, Ghana.

De accident happen after head on collision happen between, Yutong bus and 207 Sprinter minibus during de early hours of Monday.

After de accident, fire fall inside wey e burn de occupants.

Adom News Bono Ahafo reporter, Wiafe Akenteng who visited de accident scene talk say dem count about 27 bodies wey burn beyond recognition.

BBC Pidgin confirm plus local sources who say fire officials from Ghana National Fire Service go de scene to manage de situation.

BBC Pidgin pick info say Regional authorities dey visit de accident site to collect first hand filla on what happen.