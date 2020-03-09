Image copyright Mary Jane Chinda

Cameroon goment don accuse separatists say deh kill nine pipo, wound odas for two separate attacks for Bamenda for Northwest and Galim for West region.

Some separatist group for Ayaba Cho don claim say na dem dey behind attack for West region.

Rene Emmanuel Sadi, goment tok-tok pesin say de attacks dem kam for taim weh goment di do all tin for put suggestions for major national dialogue for ground.

Goment bi hold major national dialogue for try for find solution for Anglophone crisis weh e start for 2016 den turn to fight between goment and separatist forces.

Na for morning weh explosion weh deh activate'am from far cause panic as woman dem go march for commercial avenue- Bamenda for international women's day.

One military man die, seven pipo wound and deh airlift dem for hospital for Douala, goment tok.

BBC correspondent for commercial avenue wen de bomb explode say all man panic for seka de noise. But afta marching bi still take place.

But deh no tok about de fire weh e burn de shops around de area.

Goment say 50 armed separatists enta Ngalim for evening for number 7 day for March, attack gendarmerie and police post for de kill de eight pipo, two gendarmes, two police den four civilians.

Ngalim for West region na border town between Northwest and West region.

Goment say make international NGO's condemn de attacks and take measures against de separatist weh deh di put insecurity for Northwest and Southwest regions.

Dis tok di kam afta some NGOs point finger for goment forces say deh kill pikin dem among 21 pipo for Ngarbuh and odas for Small Babanki.

Anglophone crisis start wit peaceful march for lawyers and teachers. But since weh separatist take up arms di fight army about 3000 pipo don die. Goment and separatists forces di kill civilians.

Just now, international NGOs say more dan 600,000 pipo run go oda areas for kontri, about 600,000 pikin dem no di go school and about 60,000 pipo run go Nigeria.