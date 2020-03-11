Sandra Egbuna: "Wen dem ban okada, e bi like say my enemy life end"

Dis na tori of 19-year-old Sandra Egbuna wey lose her only means of survival wen Lagos state goment ban commercial okada and keke for Lagos.

Since February 1, 2020 na im di State goment for Nigeria commercial capital Lagos effect di ban on Okada (commercial motorbike) and Keke (commercial tricycle), for safety reasons.

Sake of di ban, she follow her biker colleagues do protest for Lagos streets dey tell goment to reverse di ban.

One month afta, di ban still dey, Sandra and her co-riders no come get any means of livelihood.

Luck shine on her wen pesin dash am new motor even give am moni to register di car.