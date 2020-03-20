Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some people wear masks as they walk by the entrance to the Yaounde General Hospital in Yaounde

American Embassy don raise alarm say some kontri pipo di show hate, stone and insult foreigners online for seka Covid-19

"US citizens and odas don report for harassment and attack on foreigners for Yaoundé and Douala", American Embassy write.

Cameroonians don di abuse foreigners for social media, some di shoot dem wit stones, di hit motor weh e carri foreigner, Embassy add.

For seka dis bad behaviour, American embassy di advice e kontri pipo make deh no waka or ride bike alone.

Make deh no answer insult as e fit make de situation worse, but leave de place. Also, make deh no waka wit headphones, oda electronics devices for public place. Wind up glass, lock doors for motor.

Dem no support media player for your device Coronavirus tips: How to self-isolate to prevent di spread of Covid-19

Barrister Agbor Balla, human rights lawyer say dis kana behaviour no good, and kontri suppose condemn'am.

"De fact say de disease don komot no mean say na some particular race or kontri di spread'am. De pipo na foreigners for we kontri and tomorrow you too fit be foreigner for dia kontri", e tok.

Dis wan na pandemic weh de whole world get for unite for fight'am, na trans-border virus, E tok.

Agbor Balla say dis behaviour enta area for hate speech weh e don di waka for kontri for de past four years, so no bi only foreigners bi target.

"Deh di also attack some pipo for seka say deh belong to some political parties, some parts of de kontri, get different opinions".

"De good way for stop'am na for media, civil society for organise seminars on impact of hate speech, make goment and all man take responsibility, ", de human rights lawyer tok.

Even for house, parents get for teach pikin dem make no mark some pipo tok bad or target dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo dey wash hand during di coronavirus epidemic

Comfort Mussa, journalist- Women rights defender, say as cases di increase for kontri, make all man no discriminate against or race for pipo weh test positive.

"All man fit get de virus and all man get role for play especially journalists for reduce spread. Dis na de taim for show kindness for one anoda", e tok.

"Make tori pipo report Covid-19 for way weh e no di support stigma for pipo, race or kontries weh deh test positive", Mussa tok.