Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis tok about mental health

Jimmy Jean-Louis wey be ogbonge actor follow us yarn about Mental health wen im dey Nigeria last year.

E tok say “we dey loose oursefs sake of say we no too care about oursefs”.

Di actor wey come Nigeria again earlier dis year for Kunle Afolayan movie ‘Citation’ say “we no dey care for our pipo. We care for tins, we care for money, we care for dis and dat but we no dey care for pipo.”

As di world dey battle Covid-19 pandemic and as una dey try stay safe by washing your hands well-well regularly, e dey important make we also pay attention to our mental health.

Dis na some of di advise from World Health Organisation WHO:

•No attach Covid-19 to any ethnicity or nationality.

•No call di pipo wey don get di disease “COVID-19 cases” “victims” “COVID-19 families” or the “diseased”. Den be “pipo wey get COVID-19”, “pipo wey dem dey treat for COVID19”, “pipo wey dey recover from COVID-19”. Make we reduce di stigma.

•Minimize how you dey watch, read or listen to news wey go dey make you anxious or distressed. Facts go help minimise stress.

•Protect yourself and support one anoda. Make you stay safe.