"Before ah bi di wash hand wit soap but wit dis hand sanitizer, ah bi more protected, ah go waka wit'am and anytin weh ah touch ah go use'am, Ma Veronique glad wen e receive free hand sanitizer".

'One pesin one hand sanitise' na de campaign weh young pipo for Cameroon launch and Ma Veronique na one of de pipo weh deh get de free hand sanitizers.

Deh Volunteer dia money, brain and taim make hand sanitizers weh deh di share for quarters and communities for free.

But de reason for dia action na say hand sanitizers scarce for market and plenti don too expensive and dia quality bi doubtful, de price na from FCFA 1000, 2000, 5000 and more.

Dis scarcity and high price dey for taim weh Cameroon don confirm close to 200 cases for Covid-19, 06 pipo don die and 10 don well afta deh test negative.

Achaleke Christian, Local Youth Corner, LYC coordinator work wit volunteers, doctors, la technicians and pharmacists for make 1000 hand sanitizers as deh di target 5000 for share'am.

De young pipo first start for share hand sanitizers for Biyemassi for wusai two Covid-19 suspects bi dey.

Just now young parliamentarian, Malomba M'Erembe weh e laik weti young pipo di do, glad plenti and e take some hand sanitizers for go share'am for pipo for e community for Buea, Southwest Cameroon.

Rev. Peter take also hand sanitizers for go for e parish for Bandjoun, west region.

As e be, Cameroon coronavirus cases climb to 233