Coronairus lockdown: Di untold story of dis Abule Ado explosion victims inside Lagos, Nigeria

Di victims of di explosion wey happun for Abule Ado on 15 March, 2020 dey suffer double wahala sake of di coronavirus lockdown for Lagos, south west Nigeria.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say make everybodi siddon for house for two weeks to help reduce how di coronavirus dey spread. But where di person wey no get house go dey?

Some of di victims wey lose dia house for di explosion tori BBC Pidgin how dem dey manage for dis hard time and how dey dey try to dey observe social distancing, dey keep good hygiene even as dem no get house.

Producer: Damilola Banjo