Nigerians wey dey live inside three major towns for di kontri no go fit move go anywia until 27 April sake of Coronavirus lockdown.

As Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don announce two weeks extension of di lockdown period for Lagos and Ogun States plus Abuja di seat of goment sake of coronavirus, dis na six tins you suppose dey do and 10 tins you no suppose dey do during di lockdown.

WETIN YOU SUPPOSE DO

Stay home - make evri evri wey you dey do be for your house, dis go help you maintain di social distance directive wey goment give.

Stock up - You suppose go buy major tins wey you need so dat you no go too dey comot to go buy-buy. Make you no too rush dey buy plenti food sake of say food markets go dey open for time wey goment permit and dat one na from 10 am to 2pm.

Exercise - Dis na opportunity to try do exercise for your house. No go dey join crowd dey do exercise as dat one dey against di social distancing directive of goment and you fit chop police arrest.

You fit go see your doctor or pharmacy shops - If you feel say body don dey worri you, di directive permit you to go see your doctor. Di president directive also permit pipo wey dey essential duties to carri on wit dia work, if dem wan pass check point make dem show evidence to identify dem.

If for any reason you must comot outside, stay two metres away from odas and wash your hand always according to WHO.

Work from home - goment say make evri worker work from home and tell private offices to tell dia workers to work from home to maintain social distancing.

WETIN YOU NO SUPPOSE DO

No go see family and friends except pipo wey you and dem dey live.

You no suppose gada for wia more dan two pipo dey.

No naming and wedding ceremony plus owanbe.

No movement in and out of the lockdown areas - No begin travel upandan dis period as security agencies don put check points to di lockdown order.

If any tin carri you comot aside, make you no give anybodi handshake as dat one follow for means of transmission of di virus according to WHO.

No go worship centre now as dat one go mean say you dey disobey di no movement order wey di president give. E say na only pipo wey dey essential duty fit move and worship centre no dey di essential list.

PLACES WEY GO DEY OPEN DIS PERIOD

Supermarkets from 10 am to 4pm.

Filling stations

Schools.

No public transportation.

Food markets and Food distribution and processing company's

Media house.

Medicine shops and hospitals.

ATM - yes money suppose dey inside.

Power generation company dem

Private security agency dem.

PLACES WEY NO SUPPOSE DEY OPEN

Worship centres go dey closed.

Movement of passenger flights dey suspended

Banking halls.

Gyms.

All business shops.

Play grounds.

No mass gatherings

Some hotels.

Police and oda security agencies go full ground to check compliance. All dis na to reduce social interactions sake of say e follow dey make di virus dey waka from pesin to pesin.

Di koko be say coronavirus don kill about 10 pipo for Nigeria, more than 600 pipo for Africa and over 170,000 all over di world.

World Health Organisation - WHO say to stay home na one of di ways to ensure say pesin no dey in contact wit pesin wey carri di virus.