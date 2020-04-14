Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo dey scoop fuel l from fallen tanker for Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on April 8

One new research don find out say 72% of Nigerians dey concern about di lockdown mainly because of hunger.

Dis research dey come out afta Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari extend di lockdown for Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State for anoda 14 days to reduce di spread of covid- 19.

Out of dis 72% of Nigerians, 40% of dem dey concern about lack of food for di poor pipo while 21% dey worry say pipo fit die of hunger. Also 13% dey fear of economic hardship and 9% dey worry about di survival of those wey dia livelihood depend on everi-day to day hustle and odas.

Nigerian goment bin don tok say dem dey aware of di hardship wey go face pipo sake of dis coronavirus palava and dem don arrange tins like food and money to help pipo.

Image copyright NOI POLL

NOI Poll wey conduct di research beginning April 1st, 2020 tok say di torchlighting involve telephone interviews of about 1,000 pipo all ova di kontri between di age of 18 years and above and dem represent di six geo-political regions and 36 states plus FCT.

Dem Interview dem in five languages - Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Pidgin English, and English.

Image copyright Getty Images

According to di findings, 28% of adult Nigerians maintain say dem dey immune to di virus and out of dis number 42% belief say dia immunity na because dem believe in God, while 32% say na because dem dey observe proper hygiene wey go prevent dem from getting di virus plus oda reasons.

According to di study, 87% say dem dey concern say dem fit catch di virus and dis show 24 percent increase for di number of adult Nigerians wey dey concern say dem fit contract di virus compared to di figures of early March 2020 research wey NOI bin do.

In addition, out of di 13% wey claim say dem no dey concern, 41% of dem say na because dem get trust in God to protect dem from di virus.

Las, las afta everi-evri, 99% of Nigeria say dem dey aware of covid-19 wey dey worry di world.

Image copyright NOI Poll

As at April 14, Nigeria get 343 cases of coronaviru, 91 cases wey dem don discharged and 10 death.

Di president extend di lockdown wey don already dey for Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state while some state governor don declare lockdown for dia own states.

For di president speech, e say for di past two weeks, dem don announce some pain relieve measures such as food distribution, cash transfer and loans repayment waivers to reduce di pains of di lockdown. " I also don direct say make dem extend di current social register from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households for di next two weeks. Dis mean say we go support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs. Technical committee dey work on dis and go submit report to me by di end of dis week."