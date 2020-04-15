Image copyright HRW

President Biya dis April 15 don cancel prison sentence for some prisoners reduce prison terms for odas, as constitution and penal code give e de pawa for do so.

Just now Cameroon don confirm 855 cases for Covid-19, over 165 don recover and 17 pipo don die from Covid-19.

Dis move for shorten jail terms kam afta Kondengui prison bi shake wit strike as some pipo die for some kana way, deh suspect say na Covid-19 kill dem.

Barrister Nicodemus Amungwa tell BBC News Pidgin say for now, "na pipo weh dia jail taim be equal or less dan one year go automatically komot for prison".

But for now na Justice Minister go fit calculate all de sentence for who go komot and de years weh oda prisoners go still spend for prison, e add.

De decision change death sentence to life sentence and life sentence for 25 years for prison life and oda terms for different prisoners.

But, e no concern pipo weh dia crimes get connection wit security for kontri laik, counterfeit and corruption and sexual crimes.

Dis mean say some Anglophone prisoners laik Sisiku Julius Ayuke Tabe, Mancho Bibixy and odas go remain for prison.

Maurice Kamto, Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM opposition party leader, say make deh free Anglophone prisoners and odas weh deh lock for seka election riot, laik Sisiku and CRM vice president, Mota.

Cameroon prisons flop sotei taim no dey and Human Rights Watch, HRW for March 27 bi warn say if Coronavirus enta prisons danger go dey.

De rights group bi show say Kondengui prison get five taims de number for prisoners, Maroua prison for 350 prisoners now get 1470, and Buea for 700 di house 2000 prisoners.