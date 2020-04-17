COVID-19 get Vaccine?

E get some kain tok tok for internet say pipo don kpoof afta dem give dem COVID-19 vaccine. Na lie oooo.

NO vaccine dey ground for coronavirus. Scientists for di world dey work wella make dem develop one, but it fit take one year, or longer sef, before dem approve any vaccine.

And den e go dey available for evribodi. Some goment sha don start house-to-house visits to identify, test and isolate possible cases of coronavirus.

Today tip

As lockdowns dey, schools don close to prevent the spread of di virus. Dis one no easy for both di pikn and parents. So, to make am easy, try arrange new timetable. All di tins wey di children go do, from work to play, put am for di timetable.

Also put exercise inside as e go help wit stress