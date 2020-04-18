Image copyright INSTAGRAM Image example Dem delete Sahar Tabar instagram account

One Iranian Instagram star don carry coronavirus for prison, her lawyer tok.

Fatemeh Khishvand, wey pipo sabi by her Instagram name Sahar Tabar, become popular afta she post photos wia she resemble wetin some pipo don describe as zombie version of Angelina Jolie.

Authorities arrest Ms Khishvand for late 2019 for crimes including blasphemy and say she dey ginger violence.

But di head of di prison wia dem dey keep her don deny say she dey infected.

"Di news wey di lawyer of Fatemeh Khishvand release no be true and I deny am," Mehdi Mohammadi, di head of Shahr-e Rey women prison, tell Iran ISNA news agency.

Iran don suffer di highest coronavirus death toll for di Middle East, with new figures wey di health ministry spokesman announce on Saturday wey bring di total to more dan 5,000. However, fear dey say di true number fit high pass so sef.

Ms Khishvand lawyer Payam Derafshan write open letter give Iran judiciary, wey he post on im Instagram account.

He say Ms Khishvand mama say dem don move im client go quarantine section of di prison afta she display di symptoms of di virus.

He add say Ms Khishvand - who according to am na minor wen di "crimes" happun- no qualify at dat time for temporary release because dem bin still dey chook eye for her case.

For March, Iran release 85,000 prisoners - including di British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - in a way to stop di spread of di virus.

Ms Khishvand make international headlines for 2017 wen her Instagram photos wey pass through ogbonge edit well-well go viral. Dem don delete account since den.

While many social media users voice concern afta reports say she don undergone like 50 cosmetic surgeries, she tell Russia Sputnik News say di images na di result of "Photoshop and makeup".

She join di long list of online Iranian influencers wey don enta kasala with di law.