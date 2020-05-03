“Premature babies wey need hats plenty well-well”-Elizabeth

Dem no support media player for your device

“Premature babies wey need hats plenty well-well”-Elizabeth

Okeyele Elizabeth Olatunji be knitting teacher wey her passion na to knit tiny hats for preterm babies.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), preterm birth na babies wey dem born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy complete and na di leading cause of death worldwide for pikin dem wey dey below 5 years of age.

Elizabeth start di tiny hats project for 2016 wia she dey also teach oda small pikin needle craft as she tell BBC Pidgin.

She also tok say “I dey donate dis hats to Abiye Maternal Foundation for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital -LASUTH every year for world premature day wey be November 17. Abiye Maternal Foundation go help us distribute am across Africa.”

“Wetin we dey do for premature baby be say we dey knit tiny hats for dem to cover dia head and prevent heat loss.” Na wetin Elizabeth tok wen we ask her make she tell us how di hats dey help premature babies.