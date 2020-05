Coronavirus: See village wey dey use ghost to force social distancing

Dem no support media player for your device

Coronavirus: See village wey dey use ghost to force social distancing

One village for Indonesia don find new way with folktales to take force pipo to stay for house during dis coronavirus pandemic.

For Indonesia, many pipo still no dey practice social distancing, na im make dis village dress some of dia youth as ghosts so dat pipo no go dey waka outside without reason again.