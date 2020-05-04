How Lagos, Abuja dey observe relaxation of coronavirus lockdown

As pipo for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria and di kontri capital, Abuja, don dey commot small small sake of di relaxed lockdown, e be like say many don forget wetin social distancing mean.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari announce say from today, 4th May, pipo for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja fit commot go do dia work between di time of 8am and 8pm.