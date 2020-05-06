Coronavirus update: Health Minister warn say ‘Corona’ nova finish, as pipo di glad afta goment relax measures

“Covid-19 nova finish, we dey inside outbreak and kontri pipo get for follow rules wear dia masks, bi responsible, goment only allow pipo for go work”, Manoauda tok for interview with BBC News Pidgin.

Wit plenti complains say some hospital no di gree check dem wen deh get signs for Covid-19, minister say de first tin for do na for call 1510, take advice or go for specialised centres for Yaoundé and Douala and doctor fit also ask for test afta check-up.

Afta ministry team go discuss wit Archbishop Samuel Kleda weh e claim say e merecine from leaves di treat signs for Covid-19, Minister deh agree for how de support go bi.

If de procedure weh deh put for ground show say de merecine get good tins for treat Covid-19 we go adopt’am. We no fit close we door for African merecine. We check say future for health dey for plants and we go continue for organise de sector, Manaouda tok.