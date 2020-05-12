Image copyright Other

Except anytin change last minute, pipo wey dey live for di central bizness district of Port Harcourt City inside di oil rich Rivers State, go return back to total lockdown on Thursday 14 May, 2020

Na Tuesday and Wednesday 12 & 13 of May, 2020 na im Govnor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike give residents of for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Goment Area of di southern Nigeria to go buy food and refill wetin don finish for dia domot.

Dis na afta di goment last week Thursday 7 May, 2020, GovernorWike bin declare complete lockdown for di two biggest local goments for di state because na dem get di highest population just to stop di coronavirus spread.

But afta some days of enforcing di first Rivers lockdown, many pipo begin complain say di total lockdown order wey Govnor Wike put no carri human face at all, wen dem compare am to oda places like Lagos, Kano, Ogun and Abuja wey don face lockdown palava.

Dis na tins wey Rivers State goment suppose do before di lockdown continue

1. Create controlled spaces wia pipo fit buy and sell essentials tins during di lockdown.

2. Allow essential services stay open without stress ( Dem already get examples from Lagos, Ogun and Abuja)

3. Distribute palliatives through di use of identifiable and verifiable channels

4. Engage di organize private sector for conciliatory manner wey suggest partnership instead of aggression.

5. Work wit federal and state authorities to guarantee testing and support for health workers and patients of COVID 19

6. Communicate in way (verbal and non verbal) wey go suggest pity, foresight and solution for di pipo.