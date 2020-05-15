Coronavirus in Cameroon: How Covid-19 di affect Anglophone IDPs for Yaounde

Gham Mercy na one of de many pipo weh deh run crisis from Northwest and Southwest regions kam for Yaoundé.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016, turn to fight between separatist fighters and goment forces. About 600,000 pipo run go oda areas, 40,000 for Nigeria, over 3000 pipo don die.

Mercy laik many IDPs for Yaoundé di stress first for survive, deh no get beta place for stay even as deh di cope with effects of Covid-19.

For seka measures weh goment take for block de sick, Mercy loss e work, but e di hope for learn business for do.

Some NGOs, laik Hope and Rehabilitation Organisation, HARO of Fritz Mendi and Sakah Bernard of Big Steps Outreach Network, BONET di try for support de IDPs, give dem small chop.

But, deh first teach them how for manage stress and frustration for seka displacement.

For make sure say deh woman dem bi able for take care of demselves, de NGOs go train de women dem for start small businesses for make dem stand for dia feet.

Deh go bebefit form 50,50 50 project weh Ngobesing Linda Neh and SHE Plaform start for give FCFA50,000, for 50, women dem for start 50 business.

De project na for helep women dem especially from IDPs from Anglophone regions weh deh run crisis, for start business wit loans weh deh go di pay small -small.

"If you dash woman dem moni, deh go just spend'am den still di depend on oda people. Dis platform go start with 13 women for now den reach for 50 and more, Ngobesing Linda Neh tok.