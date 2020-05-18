Intissar Bashir Kurfi: Meet di lady wey dey turn pure water leather to inter-locking tile

Producer: Dooshima Abu

Bashir Kurfi na mother of three and her passion na to turn waste into interlocking tiles.

She say she start to turn plastic waste to tiles wen she discover how dirty plenty for di street of Abuja dey make di city dirty plus di cause flood during rainy season.

Many people bin dey laugh me when I start to collect waste all around Abuja to collect waste and turn dem into interlocking tiles she tell BBC Pidgin Doshima Abu

Abuja residents generate close to eight thousand tones of waste everyday.

And because of di poor waste management system for di capital city plus di villages, some of di waste end up for gutter and on the roadside causing flood. Last year, some residents die for di Lokogoma area of di FCT sake of flood.

And 29-year old Intissar Bashir deychange di culture as she dey gada pure water leather bag and turn dem into interlockingtiles.

She dey also go schools to collect di waste and dey give di student solar energy to epp dem read for night.

Dis lady say di interlocking tiles made from leather bag dey strong kakaraka pass di normal ones.