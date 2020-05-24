Africa Eye: We dance for Teranga to forget di trauma of di migration to Europe

Yankuba na young Gambian man wey bin jappa repression and e waka, life-threatening journey, across land and sea, to Europe.

One time im bin dey for Naples, im discover gradual climate of racism and a slow and unhelpful immigration system.

Im only escape na one small underground club inside di heart of the city wey dem call Teranga.