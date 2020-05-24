Africa Eye: We dance for Teranga to forget di trauma of di migration to Europe
Yankuba na young Gambian man wey bin jappa repression and e waka, life-threatening journey, across land and sea, to Europe.
One time im bin dey for Naples, im discover gradual climate of racism and a slow and unhelpful immigration system.
Im only escape na one small underground club inside di heart of the city wey dem call Teranga.
It provide uncommon safe space for migrants to dance and sing away di trauma of di journey to Europe and the discrimination they face in Italy.