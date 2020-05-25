Image copyright NAPTIP

Di 50 traffick Nigerian girls wey just return from Lebanon go pack enta NAPTIP shelter for Abuja afta dia mandatory 14 day isolation.

Di girls dey among di 69 Nigerians wey come back from Lebanon wit di epp of di Lebanese goment.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama wey announce di evacuation for im twitter handle say di evacuation dey possible because of di logistics and financial support from di Lebanese goment and Lebanese community for Nigeria.

Di oga kpata-kpata of NAPTIP, Julie Okah Donli say law enforcement agents including officers from di agency dey ground for di hotel wia di girls dem dey.

E say afta dem don cari dem go di Naptip shelter, di goment go launch investigation to find out those behind di trafficking of di girls.

" We go soon start to profile those wey test negative as soon as dia covid 19 test results comot'

" investigations go follow and di rehabilitation and empowerment of di girls go also start in line wit our partners' she explain.