Image copyright Zamfara State goment

Reports from Sokoto State for northwestern Nigeria show say gunmen kill nearly sixty pipo for attack wey dem do for some villages for Sabon Birnin Gobir local goment.

Eyewitnesses say di gunmen spend hours dey kill and destroy properties without any counter attack.

Anoda eyewitness yan say one woman and three gunmen die for anoda attack for Gwadabawa local goment.

One official wey reach all di places wey di attacks happun tell BBC say around 3pm on Wednesday na im dem get report say about 100 unknown pipo on top bikes bin dey enter Sokoto villages from bushes wey dey near Issa town.

"As soon as we get di report say dis pipo dey enta Sokoto, we rush report di issue to security pipo but nothing happun until dem enta Garko town wia dem start dia atrocities followed by Dan Adua town."

"Afta di incident as I enter Dan Adua town I personally see 13 dead bodi dis is without missin pipo oh and for Garki town i personally count 19 dead bodi."

"For Kuzari town dem kill 20 pipo including di imam of di town, for Kafi town dem kill 6 pipo and dem shoot 2 for Masawa town."

Di eyewitness tell BBC say if dem combine di total number e go reach 60 pipo wey die from dis attacks minus pipo wey dey miss.

E add say na e don tay wey pipo wey dey steal cattle and pipo dey disturb di area.

"Afta we report to police wey dey Sabon Birni local goment dem rush to Garki town but as dem reach dia dem complain say dem no get ogbonge fire power to face those pipo."

Sokoto and neighbouring Zamfara state for northwestern Nigeria dey face serious security problem of pipo wey dey steal cows and pipo and also attack villages.

Na last week International Crisis Group release report wey show say na up to 8,000 pipo die in 10 years for security wahala wey dey happun for northwestern Nigeria.