Coronavirus: See di made-in-Nigeria ventilator wey Nigerian Airforce build to fight Covid-19

Nigerian Airforce under dia Institute of Technology for Kaduna, Northwestern Nigeria don arrange ventilators wey dem say go helep coronavirus patients.

Di team wey do di work led by Group Captain OC Ubadike say dem don finish di final lap wey be animal testing wey dem do for veterinary department of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for Northwestern Nigeria.

Oga of di group tell BBC say dis ventilator go helep not only coronavirus patients but patients wey get breathing problems.

“Dis ventilator go helep not only covid 19 patients but oda patients wey get respiratory problems and we thank chief of Air staff for supporting us to come up with this.”