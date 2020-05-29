Image copyright Ruth Richardson/Twitter

Authorities don arrest one of di men dem bin sack as police officer afta di death of one unarmed black man, George Floyd for di US city of Minneapolis according to officials.

Derek Chauvin na one of di four police officers wey dem fire afta di death of Floyd for police custody on Monday.

Floyd death bin cause protest, katakata for di state, afta di third night of protest for Minnesota and Minneapolis, di governor of di state Tim Walz say di katakata wey dey happun na sake of generations of pain wey black pipo don endure for United State.

For international press conference, Govnor Walz say dem need to restore order to our society before we go fit solve di problem wey we get.

Dis wan dey come afta I no go gree pipo set fire put for one police station for Minneapolis, afta video of one white police officer wey knee ontop di neck of George Floyd, 46, even though e tok say im no fit breathe.

Di incident don make pipo vex, begin tok again about how police dey kill black Americans.

First tin wey Oga Walz tak start di conference na , "di chapter wey dem write dis week na one of our darkest chapters."

Im add say di whole world dey feel di pain and emotion of wetin happun.

Wetin don happun since George Floyd die?

Mr Floyd family demand say di four police officers wey get hand for im death must face murder charges. Authorities bin say dem still dey gather evidence.

Authorities fire di four policemen wey involve for di incident, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng and di mayor call for criminal charges against di officer wey di video show dey knee ontop Floyd neck.

Police for Minnesota arrest one CNN journalist, Omar Jimenez and im camera crew wey bin dey live on air, say dem no move wen dem ask dem to. Dem later release di team one hour later afta di govnor tok sorry for im arrest.

Protests dey go on for di third day for three days now.

Demonstrations don happun for oda cities aside Minneapolis, for New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix , Memphis, Denver, Colorado and for Columbus, Ohio. since Floyd die.

Officers don fire tear gas and rubber bullets to pursue crowd. But protesters set fire put for di police station, wey near wia Mr Floyd die.

Image copyright Twitter/Ruth Richardson Image example George Floyd repeatedly told the police officers who detained him that he could not breathe

Wetin happen to George Floyd?

Officers wey bin dey respond to reports of di use of fake money bin approach Floyd for e car.

According to police, dem tell am to move away from e car but e no gree make dem arrest am.

Police for statement say: "Officers bin dey able to handcuff di suspect and come see say im dey suffer from medical distress."

Di video wey passer-by take for di scene no show how di confrontation happun but show how one white police officer use e knee to pin Floyd neck to di ground.

Floyd tok say "abeg, I no fit breathe and "no kill me" as im lie down for ground.