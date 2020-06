Image copyright Yahaya Bello

Govnor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state north central Nigeria, don declare two weeks lockdown for one local goment for di state sake of coronavirus.

Dis na afta Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confam two cases of coronavirus for Kabba-Kunnu local goment area. Di two cases na di Chief Imam of Kabba and im son.

Di lockdown go start from 12am on June 2 reach 15 of June and dem no want to see pipo even for dia street.

Dem no support media player for your device Coronavirus: See di made-in-Nigeria ventilator wey 'beta pass China own'

Govnor Bello say di lockdown na to help dem do contact tracing for all di pipo wey don get contact wit di two index cases.

Wetin we sabi about di lockdown

Govnor Bello say during di lockdown dem go go house to house movement for di local goment area.

Dem go distribute palliatives from house to house inside di local goment.

Dem go cari out contact tracing from house to house to identify who fit don get contact wit di Covid-19 index pesin."

Health workers wey fit don get contact wit di alleged index case make dem go isolation.

All security agents for di state go make sure say pipo totally obey di lockdown order.

But one coma wey dey di tori be say di govnor insist say Kogi state no get coronavirus. For im statement, di govnor add say all area pipo plus pipo wey dey live for di state make dem continue to obey NCDC guideline even though di state dey Covid-19 free.

Kogi bin dey among di two states (Cross River neve get any case as of now) wey no record any case of Covid-19 before.