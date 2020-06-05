Image copyright AFP

Cameroon army don say wen Samuel Wazizi, (Samuel Ebuwe Ajiekia,) pidigin news presenter, die, deh inform e family immediately, but family don say no bi true.

For August 2, police catch take e for dia station for Muea, for Buea Southwest region and afta deh transfer e go 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade.

Army komot official release today, June 5, say e die for August 17, 2019 and deh heep e bodi for military hospital mortuary.

"Wen e die, deh keep e bodi for military hospital mortuary den inform e family immediately", Colonel Serge Cyrille Atonfack sign de release.

De family say deh nova get dem dat kana tori since weh deh take Wazizi from police for Buea.

"Which kana army tok for we? Chai, massa, we bi innocent for dat one. Make deh tok one psein weh e bi know'am, Ebuwe Alfred, Wazizi e broda hala as e tok for BBC News pidgin

Even one of de lawyers, Barrister Nkea Emmanuel say family nova ever tell dem say client weh deh di follow e case die.

Army for dia own side for tori say Wazizi be bi na strong man for pipo weh deh wan separate de kontri, and e bi di coordinate plenti groups dem.

Army say deh arrest Wazizi wen deh suspect say e di cooperate wit separatists' fighters for de region. Dia investigate show say na 'master planner' for separatists' fighters weh deh bi di operate as Mountain Lions for Buea.

Deh say e bi di coordinate plans for, '21-man scout for Life', One-man for life and Fear of de mountain, all separatist groups.

"No bi true, amba boys (separatists) nearly kill ma broda one day. De only tin na say e komot work some day di kam see as army don chuck pipo for potopoto e tell dem say e no good and deh nearly shoot e', Wazizi e broda tok.

Army say for August 7, deh send Wazizi for for 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade for Buea, for force information form e, den deh transfer e for central criminal investigation service for gendarmerie for Yaoundé for 13 August 2019.

As e reach Yaoundé e bi get fever and deh send e for military hospital, e condition worse and e die for 2:13pm dat day.

Governor Okalia Bilai tell tori pipo for Buea yesterday say e bi fain weh deh take form Buea.

Death certificate weh army make'am show say e die from 'severe sepsis', say no bi from torture or physical abuse.

Deh say Wazizi bi di always tok wit e family wen deh catch e, and even for e sick bed for military hospital.

Association for journalists dem di plan for go take de die bodi from military hospital for June 6 for bury'am.

Cameroon get bad record for how deh di treat journalists. Just now family for Njoka Kingsley anoda journalist for Bamenda too no know wusai e dey afta police arrest e.