Di Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, na di latest among state executives wey don test positive for coronavirus inside Nigeria.

Oga Ikpeazu first test Negative wen im bin submit imsef for test on Saturday, 30th May, but di second test wen im do on Thursday, 4th June, come back positive.

Accordingly, Governor Ikpeazu don begin self isolation under di careful watch of experienced medical personnel and im come direct di Deputy Governor to act on im behalf until di time e resume duty.

No be only Abia state governor don catch coronavirus, oda state governors wey don catch am for Nigeria na;

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for north east Nigeria don test positive for coronavirus around March 2020.

Di tok tok pesin to di Governor, Muktar Gidado tok for one statement say na afta NCDC do six tests for oga Mohammed bodi na im results show say im test positive.

Around April 9, Governor Bala Mohammed come tweet say im don dey negative afta isolation and treatment for di virus.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El Rufai,

For March 29, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state announce im don test positive for Covid-19.

E add say im dey for self-isolation according to di guidelines of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)wey concern di case of pipo wey no dey show symptoms of di virus.

Later for April 23, oga El-Rufai come announce say im don test negative to di virus afta nearly four weeks of observing strict medical regime plus treatment.

During di period of isolation, oga El-Rufai continue to tweet update about im condition and even do online meeting with some oga dem for im goment.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde announce through im twitter handle say im don test positive to coronavirus around 30th March.

E add say im no dey show any systoms of di virus and e go continue to self-isolate.

E no too tey for around April 5, di governor come announce say e don test negative to di virus and thank pipo plus all members of im covid-19 taskforce wey dey pray for im recovery.

Di coronavirus pandemic still dey worry for Nigeria and as of today, di kontri get 12,486 cases of covid-19 with 354 death.