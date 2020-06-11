Image example Pipo of Katsina town wey run leave dia town because of kili

As #Northernlivesmatter dey trend on top social media, BBC News Pidgin decide to bring you five recent attacks wey shake northern Nigeria, wey dey make many para and also protest for some towns.

Different attacks don happun for different states for di North wey don kill many pipo both aduts and pikin dem and many dey point fingers at jaguda pipo, terrorist Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen, or bandits. But Nigerian security expert Bulama Bukarti tell BBC say everything wey dey happun on top social media and di protests for Yantumaki and Yankara towns for Katsina show say pipo don dey reach boiling point and di faster goment solve di problem di beta for everybody.

Di goment don even set up different enquiries to find di pipo wey dey cari out dis attacks but e neva solve di problem.

Dis na di attacks wey shake Northern Nigeria in recent times.

Katsina attack wey kill 20 pipo

Dis one happun on Tuesday for Katsina north-western Nigeria inside Faskari local goment.

Police tok tok pesin tell BBC say di ting happun for Kadisau town when over 200 pipo on top bike enter di town, dem open fire immediately to kill 14 pipo and wunjure 26 pipo, among dem six later die wey make am 20 pipo wey die in total.

Borno attacks wey kill 81 pipo

Dis one happun on Tuesday for Gubio town for inside Borno state wey dey north-eastern Nigeria wia gunmen arrive di town inside motor come open fire.

Goment authorities say dem kill 81 pipo and 7 pipo dey miss, e neva dey clear who carry out dis attacks wey also shake northern Nigeria.

Gunmen kill 21 pipo for Zamfara state

Dis one happun for on di 4th of June 2020 for some villages inside Talata Mafara local goment for Zamfara state for northwestern Nigeria.

According Alhaji Sani Mafara wey speak to BBC di gunmen plenti wey enter im mother town and dem operate for hours wia dem kill pipo and kidnap some.

"Dem enter di town in di evening on top bikes and begin shoot pipo, dem kill more than 20 come carry odas go."

Image copyright ZAMFARA STATE GOMENT

Sokoto attack wey kill 60 pipo

Dis one happun on di 26th of May 2020 for Sokoto state for northwestern Nigeria wia eyewitnesses for Dan Adua, Garko and Kuzari towns say about 100 gunmen on top bikes enter dia towns begin dey shoot pipo.

One eyewitness wey speak to BBC yan say di gunmen comot from bushes wey dey near Issa town and e personally count 19 dead bodis for Dan Adua town and 13 for Garki town.

Kaduna attacks wey leave 14 pipo dead

Dis one happun last month for Gonar Rogo wey dey Kajuru local goment for Kaduna state for northwestern Nigeria.

Mr Andrew Ikyalla tell BBC say e dey lucky to eacape with im life after di attack wey start around 11pm for night.

"About 80 of dem na im come our village with AK47 guns and begin shoot, dem spend 30 minutes dey operate before police come, dem kill 14 pipo for my village including 12 wey be my church members wey i know wella."

Social media don dey hala on top all di kill-kiill wey don dey happun for northern part of Nigeria say Northern Lives Matter.

No be today northern govnors start to dey do meeting on how to tackle di security problem but uptil now nothing don happun and also last month President Muhammadu Buhari approve 'operation accord' wey send military troops go northwestern part of Nigeria to helep tackle di kili kili problem wey dey dia.

But for pipo of Yantumaki and Yankara towns for Katsina wey comot to protest in recent days dem say dem no see result on ground as attacks still dey happun for dia yard and goment suppose act more.