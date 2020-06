Abacha Family to Nigeria: No bodi care about us

Abacha Family tok to Nigeria 22 years afta di death of dia papa General Sani Acacha on 8 June 1998.

For dis exclusive interview wit BBC, Sadik Abacha wey be one of di pikins of di late military Head of State tok say Nigeria no care about dem.