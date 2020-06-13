Image copyright Twitter/@lolashoneyin Image example The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives bin show for stage for 2013

Nigerian author, Lola Shoneyin don reveal say one of di tins she go like for di series of her book The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives na if dem shoot am for Ibadan, Oyo State, Southwestern Nigeria.

She tok dis one give di BBC Pidgin afta Netflix announce say dem don sign deal with Executive producer, EbonyLife, Mo Abudu, to make her book to series and Wole Soyinka's Death and The King's Horseman to feem.

She say "e get as Ibadan be, e get as different places for Ibadan get dia own feel, I go like if dem capture all dat for di feem if dem fit."

Lola Shoneyin tok say " I happy well-well and wetin sweet my belle pass na when I know say na Mo Abudu na im be di producer."

She tok say na so her mind settle afta she find out say na Mo Abudu dey collabo with Netflix because dem don dey discuss dis book mata since 2017.

Image copyright Twitter/@lolashoneyin Image example Lola Shoneyin

But as writer, she sef sabi say na pesin wey dey pay money dey sabi how di shekere go sound, however she tok say as writer she go like if di tone of di book and di character "wey don dey live for my head for many years come to life screen".

She say she go wan recognize di characters wey dey di book make dem come alive.

She also tok say, she go like if di series, stick to all di direct tins wey dem tok about for di book, she say when she bin dey discuss am for di book, make di language no change as Lola tok, "I don look oda feems and Netflix oda feems dey allow pipo to say wetin dem wan tok."

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives bin tok about one man wey bin get four wives and di mata of male infertility for marriage with full details for dia sexual relationship and how e dey affect marriage.

Netflix neva announce when di projects dem go drop.