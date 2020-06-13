Image copyright Jubril A. Gawat Image example Na for November 2019 Adams Oshiomhole,bin first chop suspension as di national chairman of Nigeria ruling party from im native branch wey be Edo State chapter of di All Progressives Congress Party .

Govnorship elections for Edo state south west Nigeria go soon happun and as part of di preparations, political parties for di state don warm up for primaries on June 22.

According to di Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), 15 out of di 18 registered political parties don invite dem to come monitor dia primaries.

Inside dis 15 parties, e get some wey get very strong candidates wey be di main contenders for di post of Edo govnor.

Govnor Godwin Obaseki

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edo Govnor, Godwin Obaseki dey find second term

Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey find second term for office but APC screening committee disqualify am on top alleged fake certificate.

Di All Progressive Congress screen six candidate for the govnorship primaries on June 12. Out of di six, three of di candidates, Osaro Obaze, Dr Pius Odubu and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu make am.

Di remaining three including govnor Godwin Obaseki dey disqualified, even though University of Ibadan come out to confirm say di certificate dey authentic.

As e be so, e neva clear weda Oga Obaseki go port go di Peoples Democratic Party to contest second term.

Still, as di long time katakata between Obaseki and former Edo state govnor wey be APC national chairman now, Adams Oshiomole reach climax, di party dey warm up to give dia support to anoda candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Image copyright PAstorizeiyamu/Instagram Image example Pastor Ize-Iyamu contest 2015 govnorship under PDP

Osagie Ize-Iyamu na pastor and politician. Im bin contest against Obaseki for di 2016 govnorship election as candidate of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu dey for di centre of di battle between Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiomole, and ot of di three candidates wey pass party screening, im na di candidate wey dey enjoy Oshio Baba support pass to represent APC for di 2020 election.

Im be one time chief of staff and secretary to di Edo state goment. E serve as Director General of Adams Oshiomole second term Campaign Organisation and coordinator of Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation.

Ogbeide Ihama

Image copyright Ogbeide Ihama for Governor Support Group Image example Ogbeide Ihama na member of National Assembly

Ogbeide Ihama na member of di Nigeria House of Representatives wey dey represent Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo state.

Im follow among di three candidates wey di Peoples Democratic Party clear for screening to contest for di party indirect primaries.

Oda candidates wey go contest for di primaries, Gideon Ikhine and Kenneth Imansuangbon

Di leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party get strong presence for Edo state and dem dey hope to collect Edo state back from di ruling APC.