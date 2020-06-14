Image example Fatima say Fulani pipo dey used to waka and lockdown dey make body pain dem

24 year old Fatima Jauro dey among di fulani women wey dey sell popular northern Nigeria food 'Fura da Nono' for Kano, north-western Nigeria .

She tell BBC say dem dey suffer from body pains as dem no dey used to siddon for one place and dem no fit wait to dey waka after lockdown.

Fulani pipo dey live nomadic lifestyle wey mean say dem dey always move from one place to anoda with dia cows and 'Fura da Nono' but di lockdown wey dey Kano for 9 weeks now don put dem for one place wey dem say dey worry dem.

BBC visit Gurin Gawa Fulani settlement for outside Kano city to see how fulanis dey cope with di lockdown and if dem ever hear of coronavirus.

"On a normal day I dey waka like 20-25 kilometres everyday because from here I dey go reach Kasuwar Wambai (a popular market in Kano city) to sell my fura da nono but now wey I no fit go, my body just dey pain me, nothing to do for house dis no be our lifestyle at all." Dis na wetin Fatima tok.

"You see tree for dia, na dia we dey put mat lie down sleep for di whole day by di time dis lockdown end, e go take time before body go dey used to serious waka like before again."

Image copyright Bc Image example Hajiya Inde say dis Cow milk na N5000 when she dey comot but she dey sell am N1000 to pesin wey come buy because dem need money

"I dey make like N5000 if I comot to sell but now I make less than N1000 from few of my customers wey dey come my house come buy, na pipo wey dey too used to fura da nono and dem dey break lockdown order to come buy go back house."

Oda women like Hajiya Halima and Hajiya Sadiya say dis na di first time wey outside pesin dey come tok to dem since wey coronavirus pandemic lead to lockdown and e show say goment no care about dem at all.

"Nobody don come meet us until now wey you (BBC Pidgin) come from media come hear from us, goment no care at all. Our animals dey die because of lack of food and dis one fit affect availability of meat and milk for Nigeria." na so Hajiya Halima tok.

Image example Di fulani women for Gurin Gawa tell BBC say dis na di first time wey dem go siddon with nothing to do

She add say: "For dis Ruga (fulani settlement) alone we don chop gbese of about N500,000 just to buy food for our cows. We no get any business wey pass cows, our men no sabi any oda tin, so e dey sad say goment no dey look our side."

Di women tell BBC Pidgin say butchers dey take advantage of dia situation to buy cows at cheaper rate because dem no say dem go need money for dis lockdown time.

Anoda fulani woman Hajiya Inde tok say "Cow of N150,000 some butchers dey come buy for N80,000 because if our husbands no sell dem no go get money to but food for family, di cows and oda needs, just yesterday (Monday) my daughter chop N15,000 for hospital because she sick."

Di women say di only tin wey dem sabi about coronavirus na wetin dia men and oda pipo wey come dey tell dem. Dem dey beg Kano govnor wey be dia Fulani broda to come helep dem.