Cardiac arrest na wen somebodi heart suddenly stop to dey beat, breathing stop and di pesin become unconscious.

According to sabi pesin for heart mata or cardiologist, Dr Mercy Dic-Ijiewere, cardiac arrest fit to happun witout any symptom and e dey happun due to abnormal electrical activity or irregular beating of di heart.

She say normal electrical activity of di heart na wen your heart and pulse dey beat between 50 to 100 times per minute.

Many times pipo dey mix up cardiac arrest and heart attack, but di tin be say heart attack na one of di tins wey fit to cause cardiac arrest.

Even though cardiac arrest fit to happun to any pesin, Dr Alex Okonkwo, senior registrar of cardiology say di pipo wey dey more vulnerable na pipo wey get kidney problem, hypertension, or wetin resemble heart attack.

"For dis pesin dem need extra care in di sense say dem suppose see dia doctor or cardiologist regularly whoeva dey take care of dem, and dem must do regular follow up," im Dr Okonkwo tok.

Heart attack na wen sometin block di flow of blood to di heart, wen dis one happun, Dr Mercy say di heart go stop to pump, and wen di heart stop to pump.

Wetin fit cause cardiac arrest?

Pesin fit get cardiac arrest sake of any of di following:

If di structure of your heart get problem sake of some kain conditions like hypertension or high blood pressure wey make your heart thicker dan usual.

If di muscle of di heart get genetic problem wey make am dey wider or bigger dan usual.

Symptoms

Chest pain

Seizure or convulsion

difficulty breathing

Dizziness

Sweating

Weakness

Collapse

Wetin you fit do to help?

Dr Okonkwo say if pesin get possibility of getting cardiac arrest di first and important tin im need to do na to tell pipo wey dey dey wit am about am so dem go dey aware. Dis way "if e happun dem go just take you to di nearest hospital instead of running upanda."

If you find yoursef around pesin wey dey show symptoms of cadiac arrest, first tin na to call for help.

Next tin na to make sure say you clear di area, as patient of cardiac arrest no need crowd.

Den do CPR - cardio plumunary resuscitation.

"Schools, works organisations suppose teach dia staff how to do provide basic life support for pipo wey get cardiac arrest, as dis go help before you call proper emergency care go come and e go help alot to reduce death related to cardiac arrest," Dr Okonkwo tok.