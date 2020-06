African swine fever outbreak for Nigeria: 'My papa die afta im lose more dan 100 pigs'

Dis disease wey neva get vaccine or cure don kill ova 300,000 pigs for di Oke Aro farm settlement for area wey dey share boundary of Ogun State and Lagos, Nigeria bizness capital.

Di last time wen dis African swine fever outbreak happun na for 2008, and di outbreak since e start for February, 2020, e don affect 99 percent of di 3000 Pig farmers wey dey di settlement and some of the farmers don even die from shock sake of di loss.