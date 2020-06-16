Image copyright Getty Images

As Nigeria dey gradually reduce lockdown restrictions di federal goment don give conditions for di reopening of schools and higher institutions.

Di minister of education Chukwemeka Nwajiuba, announce di conditions during di 2020 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria wey di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board bin organise.

Di guideline dem include say;

•All schools must to get hand washing facilities.

•Dem must to check pipo body temperature.

•Bodi disinfectants like hand sanitizer must to dey for di entrance of gates, hostels, classes plus office, etc.

•Dem must to disinfect or decontaminate every corner inside di school compound.

•School, authorities must to make effort to make sure say dem maintain di highest level of hygiene.

•Class must to get social and physical distancing for class and all meeting space.