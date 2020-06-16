Image copyright Facebook

For sure, Govnor Godwin Obaseki go join People's Democratic Party before di primary wey go happun on June 19 and 20, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party for Edo state, Tony Aziegbemi don tell BBC Pidgin.

Aziegbem say di govnor go join di party but as di PDP constitution no get automatic ticket.

"I don read di constitution of my party back to back and notin like automatic ticket for dat constitution. Na process wey you go through. So if im join us, di next tin na for im to desire our ticket, den all di procedures of di constitution go follow." Di Edo PDP chairmo tok.

"My interest as di chairman of di party for Edo state na to make am (Obaseki) join di party first." na so im tok.

National tok tok pesin of di PDP, Kola Olagbondiyan, tell BBC say for govnor Obaseki to become part of dia party, "di process go begin wit di Edo state chapter of di PDP den end with us for national."

Meanwhile, di Court of Appeal for Abuja don confam di suspension of Adams Oshiomole as di National Chairman of di All Progressive Congress party.

di three man panel of justice wey di president of di court of appeal, Justice Monica Fongban-Mensem, say e no make sense say Oshiomhole challenge im suspension.

On 4 March, FCT High Court bin accept di request of APC for Edo state to suspend Oshiomhole from office.

As all dis one dey happun, govnor Godwin Obaseki deputy Philip Shaibu sef also don resign from APC.

Oga Obaseki resign im membership from All Progressive Congress party on Tuesday morning of June 16 afta di party disqualify am from contesting for di party primary wey go happun on June 22.

Skip Twitter post by @GovernorObaseki I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to @MBuhari.



We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) June 16, 2020

Who Govnor Godwin Obaseki?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Edo Govnor, Godwin Obaseki dey find second term

Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey find second term for office but APC screening committee disqualify am on top alleged fake certificate.

Di All Progressive Congress screen six candidate for the govnorship primaries on June 12. Out of di six, three of di candidates, Osaro Obaze, Dr Pius Odubu and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu make am.

Di remaining three including govnor Godwin Obaseki dey disqualified, even though University of Ibadan come out to confirm say di certificate dey authentic.

As e be so, e neva clear weda Oga Obaseki go port go di Peoples Democratic Party to contest second term.

Still, as di long time katakata between Obaseki and former Edo state govnor wey be APC national chairman now, Adams Oshiomole reach climax, di party dey warm up to give dia support to anoda candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.