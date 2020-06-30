Rema: Nimie share moments wit Nigerian Singer & Lady crooner, reply social media beef

Producers: Ogechi Obidiebube. Gift Ufuoma

Rema 'date' Nimie wey real na Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe don come out to reply di pipo wey don dey attack her ever since her romantic fan date wit popular singer Rema.

Nimie bin win di fan date competition wey di Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor AKA Rema do for im social media but many fans bin don dey vex for di singer say Nimie no deserve to win.

Inside dis BBC Pidgin exclusive interview, Nimie share how she don dey receive plenti bad mouthing from pipo wey no happy say she win di fan date and how she dey try stay strong to protect her mental health.

Since di date wit di singer, Nimie say her fan base for her Instagram don grow to over 60,000 followers for Instagram.