Nigerians no fit enta EU kontris from 1 July until further notice - Dis na why

Nigeria name no enta di list of 15 kontris wey European Union recently give clearance to enta dia border beginning from July 1.

Afta days of disagreement and discussion, members of di EU kontris approve di 15 kontirs wey dem consider say dem dey safe based on di coronavirus situation for dia kontris and how dem dey take control di disease.

EU say dem base dia decision on di number of new cases of Covid-19 inside di last 14 days, how di overall trend be so far and how different goment take dey handle di case for dia kontris.

Las-las, e say di final decision dey di hand of individual kontris wey get right to decide who dem wan allow enta dia kontri.

Beginning July 1, pipo from Algeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Morocco, Australia, Canada, China, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, New Zealand, Siberia, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

United States, Brazil and Russia no also make di list.

EU kontris bin close dia border early dis year sake of di di coronavirus pandemic.