Aquapem Poloo: Ghana actor Rosemond Brown apologies for naked photography wit her son, see oda celebs like Kim Kardashian, Uche Ogbodo, Etinosa Idemudia wey don get nude scandals before

Wia dis foto come from, akuapem_poloo/Instagram

Akuapem Poloo alias Ghana Cardi B don do open apologise alias 'abeg una sorry no vex' video for instagram afta she naked snap wit her son.

Akuapem wey real name na im Rosemond Brown say na dat foto na message wey she dey sent to pikin dem and adults wey no get dey send dia parents, wey no dey take care of dia parents.

For her apology video Akuapem say she be artists and evry foto wey she post na message to pipo.

"As artist anytin I post na artistic impression, I dey always try to send message out as a mother," she add say, "I no dey try do pornograpy for my page. I no fit do pornography wit my son. I dey even baf always wit my son, na my pikin, I dey baf am."

She say she dey sorry if her post offend anybody, come beg her fans to continue to dey support her.

Inside one of di special foto shoot wey Akuapem bin do wit her pikin to celebrate di boy seven years birthday bin squat naked in front of her pikin wey bin wear only pant.

Akuapem no be di first celeb wey don get naked foto scandal.

Uche Ogbodo

Wia dis foto come from, ucheogbodo/Instagram

Uche Ogbodo, Nollywood celeb, her tori no too different from Aquapem as she too snap naked foto to take celebrate her 33 years birthday for May 2019.

Uche snap six different foto wia she dey completely naked post for instagram. Di pishures break social media.

Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actress and Instagram comedian, Etinosa Idemudia bin naked her whole bodi inside live video for March 2019.

Di actress chop plenty abuse for social media afta video wey show her dey dance naked for MC Galaxy live Instagram talent show.

Maryam Booth

Kannywood no ban Maryam from acting feem sake of her naked video

Maryam Booth, Kannywood actress naked video go viral for social media for January 2020.

Di video wey pesin bin record witout her permission, show Maryam just comot from bathroom dey try change cloth. She bin even try seize di phone from di pesin.

Maryam accuse her former boyfriend Deezell, say na im post di video but Deezell deny am.

Kim Kardashian

For 2012 foto of woman wey naked dey fry egg appear for different internet sites.

Tori be say na di popular "Keeping Up wit di Kardashian" super star Kim Kardashain.

Kim say di decision to close di stores afta more than ten years dey "bittersweet

But Kim deny say she no be di pesin for di foto.