Mary Robinson go lead AfDB probe into Akinwunmi Adesina 'parapo' for Africa Development Bank

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ireland former President Mary Robinson go lead panel wey go probe Akinwumi Adesina, di Nigerian leader of di Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

Di panel go chook eye for di report wey di AfDB ethics committee do, wey clear oga Adesina of moni mago-mago accuse for May.

But, US dey mount serious pressure make dem do independent investigate, as dem reject di first one wey bin clear am of di accuse.

One 15-page report bin accuse am say, im administration no perform well, im corner moni for imsef, plus godfatherism. Oga Adesina say di accuse na lie.

Madam Rodinson go head di probe wit Gambia Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and World Bank integrity vice president Loenard McCarthy, na so di bank board of govnors tok for statement on Wednesday.

Di panel go delivery dia report between two to fur weeks.

