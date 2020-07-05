Kanye West: America ogbonge rapper wan run for US 2020 presidential election

Kanye West

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ogbonge US rapper Kanye West, don enta Twitter to say im wan run for America presidential election 2020.

E neva clear weda oga West don fill any application form to run for president, or wed aim even dey serious wit im tok.

US presidential election suppose happun in di next four months on November 3.

Pipo tok for social media

Kanye West don break internet wit im tok to be di next President of America.

Im post don provoke different kains of reactions for Twitter.

Some group fell say im plan to run for president no be bad idea at all, sotey ogbonge tech billionaire Elon Musk say im dey give im "full Support."

Oda pipo feel say e go be big mistake to vote an as president.

Odas still believe say oga West just dey do PR tok for im new album becos im don already late for dis election.

