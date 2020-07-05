Kanye West: America ogbonge rapper wan run for US 2020 presidential election
Ogbonge US rapper Kanye West, don enta Twitter to say im wan run for America presidential election 2020.
E neva clear weda oga West don fill any application form to run for president, or wed aim even dey serious wit im tok.
US presidential election suppose happun in di next four months on November 3.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Pipo tok for social media
Kanye West don break internet wit im tok to be di next President of America.
Im post don provoke different kains of reactions for Twitter.
Some group fell say im plan to run for president no be bad idea at all, sotey ogbonge tech billionaire Elon Musk say im dey give im "full Support."
You have my full support!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020
If Kanye West really runs for President, we'll have the chance to vote for a rich pop culture star, to shake things up, and show how angry we are. That's worked so well in the past.— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) July 5, 2020
Oda pipo feel say e go be big mistake to vote an as president.
Please remember that Kanye West said that slavery was a choice. If you even think about voting for him, you're fucking crazy.— 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐀₇ #BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@DontTellNamjoon) July 5, 2020
I wouldn't trust @kanyewest to run a hot dog stand.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 5, 2020
The man would fuck up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
And that's when he's on his meds.
I hope and trust this is BS. We'll see.
Odas still believe say oga West just dey do PR tok for im new album becos im don already late for dis election.
- Kanye isn’t running. It would be too late for him to even get on the ballot in most states— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 5, 2020
- This phony announcement is a PR stunt for his new album
- “Trump will win because Kanye is running” isn’t a thing
- Stop falling for doomsday bullshit. We have enough real problems.
I think you might be a tiny bit late for this election— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 5, 2020
