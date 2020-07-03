Cameroon news: Yaoundé Rond Point Damas experience night explosion, number three inside two weeks - see wetin we know

Wetin we call dis foto, Traffic around Pharmacy, afta police start block road

Cameroon capital, Yaoundé, last night, count number three explosion from local bomb and na weti we know dis.

Kontri pipo for Rond Point Damas quarter for Yaoundé panic last night as local bomb explode.

De explosion happun around 7:30 pm 'Ketou' policeman tell BBC News Pidgin, and

about three weh deh wound deh dey hospital.

Police barricade de area for night. "Pipo no fit pass because we don block all roads for search all side and na for wuna good", one policeman explain for BBC News Pidgin.

BBC News Pidgin go for de area wen police and oda security agents di drive pipo for barricade de whole area.

Rond Point Damas explosion na number three afta Melen and Emana inside two week for capital city and kontri pipo di wanda if deh bi safe for Yaoundé.

Dis area, na roundabout -junction, and de explosion happen near wan bakery weh e get supermarket.

Na busy place weh pipo di sell chop, roasted fish, fruits, and bars dem dis area.

Wetin we call dis foto, Rond Point Damas from Ahala for front church

As police block road, anyman weh e bi dey anyside for junction bi get for either wait make deh finish dia search or find anoda way for pass as deh stop cars, motor cycle and pipo weh deh wan cross.

"Afta ah buy mereceine for pharmacy, ah trek, pass inside quarter, for laik 30 minutes before ah cross for de oda side", wan woman weh deh block e wit odas tell BBC News pidgin.

But, weti nova bi clear na how de explosion land for dis area as police nova yet give official informate.

Yaoundé bi don dey on alert afta de first two explosions and police order make deh search taxis, hand-bags and quarters.

Na so for June 27 police enta for de two quarters for wusai bomb bi explode, arrest pipo for inside four trucks but deh later free some weh deh get dia identity cards.

Any pesin weh eh no bi get ID card bi dey inside trouble. Now so, pipo for Rond point Damas tell BBC News say dia own don kam as police go search some houses, and arrest pipo.