Hushpuppi arrested: FBI agent expose why US arrest, extradite, want Nigeria Instagram celeb Raymond Abass AKA Hushpuppi sentenced to prison wit orange uniform

  • Onyinye Chime
  • Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpuppi/Instagram

Inside affidavit wey US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), special agent Andrew John Innocenti wit di Cyber Crime Squad - March 2015 to December 2018 - bin give, im list di charges wey dem sama Ramon Olorunwa Abbas alias Ray Hushpuppi.

Oga Innocenti wey bin dey follow investigate criminal complain against Hushpuppi say im arrest dey based on accuse of conspiracy to engage for moni laundering.

E say Hushpuppi na ona of di leaders of international group of 419 boys wey dey do yahoo-yahoo plus moni laundering wey suppose worth hundreds of millions.

Wetin we call dis foto,

John Innocenti affidavit on hushpuppi