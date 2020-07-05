Kanye West: See oda American celebs wey turn politicians

Right from way back, celebs for United States, weda na actor, musician or TV presenter, don dey move from popular celebrities to politicians.

Kanye West announcement for Twitter say im wan run for presidential election no be new tin at all as many celebs before am don run plus win political positions before.

Although di list long, dis na five American celebs wey turn politicians.

Ronald Regan

Ronal Wilson Regan na di number 40 resident of di United States from 1981 to 1989.

Oga Regan also serve as di number 33 govnor of California between 1967 and 1975.

Before im enta politics im be Hollywood actor.

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr na American actress, musician, comedian, writer and producer.

She bin contest for di US 2012 presidential elections as candidate of di Green Peace and Freedom party.

Clint Eastwood

You remember di ogbonge actor for di popular cowboy feem, "Di Good di Bad and di Ugly"?

Clint Eastwood no just be correct actor wey don act plenty correct feems, im na feem director, producer and composer.

From 1986 reach 1988, im serve as di Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer na actor and tok show host of di Jerry Springer Show.

Im don hold two political office, Cincinnati City Counciler 1971 to 1974 and di number 56 Mayor of Cincinnati, 1977 to 1978.

For 1970 im be candidate for di United States House of Representatives elections for Ohio.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

One of di actors wey totori pipo for di 80s and 90s na Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger na Austria-America actor, feem maker, businessman and professional bodybuilder.