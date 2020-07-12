Nigeria Police recruitment 2020: Nigeria Police Recruitment Portal, Nigeria police requirement application form - See di ansas for most FAQs to application for employment

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Woman wey want apply no fit get belle

Wetin be di Nigeria police 2020 requirement, How I fit get di application form and find di Nigeria police registration portal 2020?

Dat na some of di top kwesions wey pipo dey ask about Nigeria police 2020 registration, so dis na di authentic ansas for all di FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) wey BBC Pidgin get.

Dis na some of di kwesions wey pipo dey ask and ansa wey you suppose know:

Nigeria police form for 2020 don comot?

Answer: Yes e don comot!

Goment bin open di portal on Saturday July 11 for pipo wey dey between di age of 17-25 to apply.

Nigeria Police make am clear say di application go dey open for exactly six weeks from 14 July to 23rd August, 2020.

How I go join di Nigeria police?

Answer : Go Nigeria Police official website - www.policerecruitment.gov.ng

Applicant must be Nigerian by birth and must to get National Identity Number (NIN)

You must get 5 credits for no more than 2 sittings for WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. English and mathematics dey compulsory.

You must dey medically fit.

Woman wey want apply no fit get belle

From dis website, you go see all oda relevant answers wey apply to man and woman wey dey fit to apply.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How to apply for di 2020 police job

Answer: All candidates must apply online

You must get email address wey still dey work and National identification number(NIN) before you begin your application.

Wen you reach dia, you go fill and submit di online form, Application link wey be dis dey there > https://bit.ly/2Zim6Ua. (make sure say you look di information well-well before you submit finally).

You must also make sure say you print di information wey di computer send automatically to your email and no forget to copy and save your registration number for future purpose.

You no fit use one particular email or NIN more than once for di application

If you pass enta di next stage, you go need to present di hardcopy of di email message wey you receive if you pass enta di next stage of di recruitment.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Police

How much be Nigeria Police salary?

Salary structure

S/NO Ranks Annual Salary

1 Police Recruit N108,233

2a Police Constable Grade Level 03 N519,525.60

b Police Constable Grade Level 10 N613,363.08

3a Police Corporal on Grade Level 04 (1) N536,586.36

How many pipo Nigeria police wan recruit?

Answer: Di recruitment exercise dey absolutely free and according to authorities dem dey employ 280,000 new applicants to work for di service.

If I pass wen I go hear reply?

Answer: Applicant wey meet di requirement of di online registration go get invitation for physical screening wey go happun for every command of every state, plus FCT from 24th August to 30th August, 2020.