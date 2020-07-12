Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Wilfred Zaha receive racist threat few hours to im Premier League match - See wetin di fan tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Crystal Palace master dribbler, Wilfred Zaha, don raise alarm on top racist threats wey im receive for im social media as im wake on Sunday morning.

Di Ivory Coast footballer bin get racist messages wey sama am warming make im no try score any goal for di match wit Aston Villa or else dem go dress like ghost come im house.

Zaha post di threat wey dem send am less dan two hours before im begin play for di match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa Premier League match.

Di West Midland police respond to im tweet say dem don begin look for who get di account and dem dey encourage Zaha make im still go report to im local police force too.

Skip Twitter post, 2 Hi Wilfried, we are looking into who the owner of this account is and would encourage you to report it to your local police force too. — West Midlands Police - #StayAlert (@WMPolice) July 12, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

E don tey wey black international footballers dey face many racist abuse from fans of di clubs wey dem dey play for or from dia opponents fans, no be today.

Earlier today Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham chop racist abuse again from di club London fans.

Im club fans come for am afta im miss penalty kick for Chelsea Uefa Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.