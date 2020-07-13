NDDC, Joy Nunieh and Godswill Akpabio gbas-gbos: How dia mata go

Enough gbasgbos na im dey shele between di former NDDC oga-madam Joi Nunieh, and di minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as dem two shook leg inside one trouser.

Since den, di gbasgbos between di two dey blow dey go. Dis na wetin we sabi so far on top di fight between Senator Akpabio and madam Nunieh.

February 19, 2020

On February 19 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari remove madam Nunieh as acting Managing Director of di Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC) come appoint Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei to take ova.

Di Presido bin also order audit of NDDC 2019 account unto say goment don pump billions of naira for di agency but notin to show for am.

July 11, 2020

Di kwanta between di two catch fire on Saturday 11 July, afta madam Nunieh drop bomb give tori pipo say na di Niger Delta minister wey dey supervise her agency remove her from office becos she no gree play ball.

Some of di accuse wey she sama against di minister be say im bin try force her to swear oath of secrecy so dat she no go fit expose fraud wey dey happun for di agency.

"For example, im tell me to raise memo to use mago-mago take give contract to flood victims for Niger delta," she tok.

She add say, "nobody fit make any payment for NDDC witout Akpabio approval."

She no give any evidence of dis accuse sha.

Wia dis foto come from, Godswill Obot Akpabio Wetin we call dis foto, Godswill Obot Akpabio want make tori pipo interview her four husbands on top her character.

12 July 2020

Inside reply wey oga Akpabio give her for local television Arise TV on July 12, Akpabio say di former NDDC boss-lady get character problem.

For im defence in say e go fine if she go hospital go see doctor plus collect injection.

Im come add say, "I no tok say anytin dey worry her, but I dey say sometin dey worry her temper. Remember say she don marry about four husbands."

Di minister say dem sack her sake of insubordination and sake of say she no gree ansa di many query wey di ministry wey dey in charge of supervising di agency bin give her plus say anti-corruption group bin write petition against her.

Im add say on top of dat one, di kontri National youth service Corp say her name no dey dia record say she do NYSC, dat na why dem remove her."

Wia dis foto come from, Joy Yimebe Nunieh/Facebook

13 July 2020

On Monday 13 July, Madam Joy, sama more accuse on top di minister head for interview wey she do wit Arise TV.

She say oga Akpabio bin try to do budget padding to increase di moni during her tenure.

Im even order her to add some of di projects wey di refugee commission dey do inside NDDC budget, she tok.

"Akpabio bin write me to put list of projects from di refugee commission inside di NDDC budget."

On top all dis one she add say, she slap di minister becos im sexually harass her.

Early dis month, di commission bin face di Senate Ad hoc committee wey dey investigate am to explain why di acting Managing Director of di Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC) come appoint Kemebradikumo Daniel Ponde share N1.5 billion allowance for Covid-19 among dia management and staff.