Duoye Diri: Bayelsa Election tribunal don dismiss three petitions against di state Govnor

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Goment News Media

Jubilation dey di Bayelsa State Goment House as di state Govnorship Election Tribunal wey dey sidon for Nigeria capital, Abuja don affirm di election of oga Duoye Diri as Governor of di State and dismiss three petitions against am.

Di judgment dey come few weeks afta di Supreme Court dismiss di appeal wey former aspirant of di Bayelsa governorship election under di People's Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Alaibe, bin file to challenge di victory of Senator Diri for di November 2019 election.

Di three petitions wey di panel decide na di one wey Alliance for Democracy, United People's Congress, UPC and Liberation Movement parties bin file.

For unanimous judgment wey Justice Owodunni deliver, di tribunal hold say di petition wey Owei Woniwei of Alliance for Democracy bring dey incompetent and lack merit as di petitioner fail to prove di allegations of forged declaration of age and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate against di Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.